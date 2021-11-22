Realme GT 2 Pro to feature SD 898 SoC; Read on

Realme’s upcoming smartphone GT 2 Pro’s specifications have been leaked online. The new Realme smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 SoC with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, according to a reliable source. Furthermore, the soon-to-be-released smartphone is claimed to run the Realme UI 3.0 operating system, which is based on Android 12. The display, camera, charging, and connectivity specs of the Realme GT 2 Pro have also been hinted at by the source. Another tipster suggested the Realme smartphone’s price earlier this month.

The Realme GT 2 Pro will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 (Snapdragon 898) SoC, according to a post on Weibo by well-known tipster WHYLAB. The Snapdragon 888 SoC was previously speculated to power the phone. The Realme smartphone’s SoC will also be combined with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, according to the fresh leak.

The Realme GT 2 Pro, codenamed RMX 3301, would have a 6.51-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, according to the tipster. According to a report from earlier this month, the smartphone’s display will have a 20:9 aspect ratio, a fast refresh rate, and a pixel density of 404ppi. A 50-megapixel primary rear camera with optical image stabilisation is also believed to be included in the Realme smartphone (OIS). It will reportedly have a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

The Realme GT 2 Pro is now expected to offer 125W fast charging, despite prior reports claiming that the phone’s charging capability would be restricted to 65W for a 5,000mAh battery. According to the current leak, connectivity choices could include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.2. It is supposed to run Realme UI 3.0, which is based on Android 12.

Digital Chat Station, a well-known tipster, indicated the pricing at which Realme could introduce the Realme GT 2 Pro earlier this month. According to reports, the phone would cost around CNY 4,000 (roughly Rs. 46,500), with a special edition costing around CNY 5,000. (roughly Rs. 58,200). Realme has not issued an official statement, and as such this information should be taken with a grain of salt.