Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty fall for fourth day in a row

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices slipped down in the Indian share market for fourth day in a row. As per market experts, the rolling back of three farm laws and selling by foreign institutional investors has weighed upon the equity indices.

BSE Sensex dropped 1,170 points to close at 58,466. NSE Nifty settled at 17,416, lower by 348 points. All the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower. Nifty Midcap 100 index dropped 3% and Nifty Smallcap 100 index declined 2.74%. The overall market breadth of BSE was negative as 2498 shares ended lower and 906 closed higher.

The top gainers in the market were Bharti Airtel, JSW Steel, Asian Paints, power Grid, Hindalco, Grasim Industries, Britannia, Cipla and IndusInd Bank. The top losers in the market were Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, NTPC, Indian Oil, State Bank of India, Titan, UPL, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki, ITC and Tata Consumer Products.