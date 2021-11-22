US passengers stranded in Europe after emergency landing

On Saturday, dozens of people were stuck in Europe for a second night after their flight to the United States made an emergency landing in Dublin due to an engine issue.

On Friday, while flying at 37,000 feet, Brussels Airlines flight 101 sent a ‘pan-pan’ alert, which signifies a problem that is less catastrophic than a ‘mayday,’ aviation media and tracking websites reported.

According to Aviation Herald, an independent website that tracks aeroplane incidents, the pilots of the 12-year-old Airbus A330 requested a divertion to Shannon in western Ireland but were directed to Dublin by the airline.

Brussels Airlines, a Lufthansa subsidiary, confirmed that the plane had been diverted due to an engine warning and that the pilots had followed standard procedure.