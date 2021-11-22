Woman stabbed to death with pair of scissors; Delhi man arrested

New Delhi: A 26-year old man was arrested from Okhla area in Delhi for allegedly stabbing a woman to death with a pair of scissors. According to Delhi Police, the accused, identified as Alam met the victim, Jharna at the Badarpur bus stop and stabbed her in the neck following a disagreement.

‘He covered her body with a plastic bag and broke her mobile phone. He disposed off the scissors and blood-stained clothes in a drain’, police said. Later, police officials found the body of the victim and recovered her mobile phone and other things used by the accused in the attack, on Sunday morning.

During interrogation, the accused confessed the crime, and said that he started working in an export company at Pul Prahladpur in 2015 where he came in contact with his co-worker Jharna. They gradually became friends and he used to pay her Rs 6,000 per month as the woman had allegedly demanded the money from the accused.

Later in February, Alam found that Jharna was also friends with another person, Suraj, after which they had a fight over the issue, and he stopped paying her. On Saturday, the accused met the victim at Badarpur bus stop where they had a quarrel, and the accused stabbed her in the neck, police added.