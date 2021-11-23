Britain to review Covid-19 travel regulations in January

British Minister Robert Courts said on Monday that the United Kingdom will examine its COVID travel restrictions in January and is considering overhauling its airport slots system as part of a larger new aviation policy.

Airlines have complained that the requirement for day-2 coronavirus tests and complicated passenger locator paperwork has prevented passengers from travelling to and from the United Kingdom. Britain has lagged behind other European countries in easing pandemic travel restrictions.

‘The policy will be reviewed in January. We’ll investigate what we can do at that point,’ the courts told the UK conference of airlines.

The court stated that the government’s aim is to modernise the country’s airport slots system, which will be included in its new aviation policy.