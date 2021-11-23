Car suffers tyre burst, hits bus in Gujarat; 5 dead, 11 injured

Rajkot: Five people were killed and eleven injured on Tuesday when a car collided with a state transport bus after jumping a divider on a national highway in Rajkot district of Gujarat. Two children in the car were critically wounded, while nine passengers of the bus sustained minor injuries.

Also read: Kerala Law student commits suicide after filing complaint against husband, blames police; CI faces action

‘The car was going towards Gondal and lost balance after a tyre burst near Biliya village. The car jumped the divider on the national highway, went to the opposite lane and dashed into an ST bus’, a police officer said. Five car occupants, including three women and two men, died on the spot, he added.