CM gets dinner invite from auto driver, ‘touched’ says Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal honoured a promise made to an auto-rickshaw driver on Monday by sharing dinner with him and his family in Ludhiana. The AAP supremo met with a huge gathering of auto-drivers as part of his campaign. During the Q&A session, an auto-driver named Dilip Tiwari seized the microphone and invited him to his home for dinner.

To reach the driver’s residence, Kejriwal left his Ludhiana hotel and boarded an auto with AAP leaders Bhagwant Mann and Harpal Cheema. After enjoying a meal with Dilip, his wife, and their children, Kejriwal invited Dilip to visit his residence in the national capital. The Delhi CM expressed gratitude to the family for the ‘delicious food’.

Speaking to the media, Arvind Kejriwal said, ‘The dinner was great, it was tasty and the entire family ate with me. I am thankful for the meal. I have now invited his entire family to Delhi to eat with me at my house. I will feel happy to eat with him again. I want my family to meet thier family. They gave me food with their heart, I was touched’.

Meanwhile, the auto-rickshaw driver said that his ‘dream’ had been fulfilled. ‘I have a lot of feelings today, it was a dream. I felt very happy’, he said.

Ahead of the Punjab Assembly Elections in 2022, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made a major declaration, stating that if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) wins power, every adult woman in the state will receive Rs.1000 per month. He had also pledged 300 units of free power, a cancellation of overdue electricity bills, and uninterrupted round-the-clock electricity.

Also Read: Museum for tribal freedom fighters; Amit Shah lays foundation stone

AAP’s election promises also include universal free and high-quality healthcare, free medicine, tests, and surgeries, free health cards for all 16,000 Pind clinics, the development of new world-class hospitals, and free treatment for all traffic accident victims.