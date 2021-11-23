Govt withdraws saffron dress of Ramayan Express waiters, shares pics of new outfit

The Indian Railways altered the uniforms of its serving crew on board on Monday after seers from Ujjain protested to the saffron outfit of the servers aboard the Ramayan Express. The angry seers said that the dress code was an insult to Hinduism and threatened to halt the train in Delhi on December 12 if it was not removed.

The staff’s attire has been changed to normal shirts and trousers, as well as customary headwear. The waiters, on the other hand, will continue to wear saffron masks and gloves.

On November 7, the country’s first Ramayan circuit train set out on a 17-day journey from Delhi’s Safdarjung railway station. This railway travels to 15 locations related to the life of Lord Ram. The railway will carry pilgrims to Ayodhya, Prayag, Nandigram, Janakpur, Chitrakoot, Sitamarhi, Nasik, Hampi, and Rameshwaram, covering a distance of more than 7,500 kilometres. The Ramayan Express has first-rate eateries, a library and bathing facilities.

The passengers are served a three-course meal that includes breakfast, lunch and supper. The GST is included in the package price. Passengers travelling in the sleeping class will be charged Rs 16,065, while those travelling in the 3AC class will be charged Rs 26,775.