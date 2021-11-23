Indian military conducts a multi-agency exercise in Rajasthan and Gujarat

The Indian forces carried out a multi-agency exercise dubbed ‘Sagar Shakti’ in Gujarat and Rajasthan. The Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Border Security Force (BSF), as well as Gujarat’s security forces and fisheries department, participated in the exercise. This drill took place from the 19th to the 22nd of November.

During the exercise, troops and forces were deployed simultaneously and in all three dimensions in an integrated manner, according to the defence ministry. The forces coordinated with each other during the exercise to include response mechanisms in a ‘multi-domain environment’ involving real-time communication as they shared operational data in order to overcome emerging multi-dimensional threats.

Read more: In subzero temperatures, Kashmiris prefer Kangri to keep warm!

The forces said it is the ‘first time that an effective punch of a field training exercise has been packed into the response mechanism which functions under a robust Central Operation Room (COR) comprising troops of multiple forces’.