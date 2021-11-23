Kerala Law student commits suicide after filing complaint against husband, blames police; CI faces action

Kochi: A 23-year-old woman, who filed a complaint with Aluva police station against her husband and family, hanged herself to death on Tuesday at her house in Edayapuram in Aluva. The deceased, identified as Moufiya Parween, is an LLB student of a private college in Thodupuzha. Home Department removed the Aluva East Circle Inspector from his station duties for misbehaving with the woman, as she mentioned this in the suicide note.

The police had called up Moufiya for a compromise talk over her complaint against her husband’s family, along with the accused. The CI allegedly abused Moufiya’s father, which made her insecure about the investigation. Moufiya reportedly shut herself in her bedroom after returning from the police station. As she did not come out of the room, her family members came looking for her and they found her hanging. In the suicide note, she raised allegations against police for neglecting her complaint. The note also levelled serious allegations against her husband and his family.

However, police officers said that she slapped her husband during the conciliatory talk. The police claimed that they only warned her over this and told her such acts should not be done in a police station. The body of the deceased has been shifted to Kalamassery Medical College for autopsy. Currently, the Aluva DySP is tasked to investigate the suicide case.