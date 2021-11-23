Lebanese children live in appalling conditions, says UNICEF

According to a report released on Tuesday by the UN Children’s Fund, more than half of families in Lebanon had at least one child who skipped a meal by October 2021 due to a dramatic worsening of living conditions.

Children have been heavily struck by the country’s deep economic crisis, which has left nearly eight out of ten people poor and affects the education of 700,000 children, including 260,000 Lebanese, according to the report.

A breakdown in the provision of basic services such as power and water has resulted from the complex issue, which is rooted in decades of corruption and mismanagement.

According to the research, over half of households lacked drinking water, with a third claiming cost as the primary reason.

‘The startling size of the crisis must serve as a wake-up call,’ Yukie Mokuo, UNICEF’s representative in Lebanon, said.

According to the survey, less than three out of ten families received social help, forcing them to resort to ‘desperate methods.’ The percentage of Lebanese families sending their children to work surged sevenfold between April and October.