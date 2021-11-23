Museum for tribal freedom fighters; Amit Shah lays foundation stone

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, virtually laid the foundation stone for the Rani Gaidinliu Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum in Tamenglong, Manipur.

According to Shah, Gaidinliu was the embodiment of bravery and heroism. The Ministry of Tribal Affairs is funding the museum, which is expected to cost Rs 15 crore. The Home Minister stated that the Indian government is committed to providing proper recognition and rights to India’s tribal independence warriors.

Speaking at the event through video conference, Shah said that the museum will be built to honour the participation of the state in the liberation struggle against British control. He added that establishing the museum will not only pass on the spirit of the country’s liberation fighters to future generations but will also instil a feeling of patriotism in them. ‘While remembering freedom fighters of the nation, we should not forget the struggle of the tribal freedom fighters who fought against colonial rule’, he said.