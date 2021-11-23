OnePlus 10 Pro’s zooming capabilities leaked; Nothing surprising!!!

OnePlus has been in the spotlight for quite some time on its impending OnePlus 10 series. We learned about its likely release date in early 2022 last week, and now a fresh detail has emerged that shows the camera details of the OnePlus 10 Pro, notably the zoom capabilities.

According to a fresh leak from popular tipster Digital Chat Station, the OnePlus 10 Pro will include a telephoto lens with up to 3.3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom. Nothing exciting here as we’ve already seen this capability on the OnePlus 9 Pro this year. Expecting a periscopic camera might be a long shot if this turns out to be accurate.

Other camera sensors’ specifications are unknown. The device is expected to have three rear cameras, most likely a mix of the main camera, an ultra-wide camera, and a telephoto lens. We’re not sure if the phone will be branded with the Hasselblad logo. The OnePlus 10 cameras are yet to be revealed.

The phones could have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 processor, 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED panels, up to 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage options. The Pro model could include a 5,000mAh battery with 65W or 125W fast charging capabilities, while the ordinary model could have a 4,500mAh battery. Both phones are likely to run the OxygenOS-ColorOS skin, which is based on Android 12. They will also have an in-display fingerprint scanner and other features.