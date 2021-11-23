Railways take back saffron dress code on Ramayan Express after strong protests!

Indian Railways has decided to abide by the saffron dress code for staff onboard the Ramayan Express despite strong protests by seers. According to the protesting group, the staff of the train serving passengers shouldn’t wear saffron. It was reported by ANI that Indian Railways said, ‘Dress of service staff is completely changed in the look of professional attire of service staff. We apologize for any inconvenience caused’.

On Monday evening, the IRCTC said it would change the saffron attire used by waiters aboard the Ramayan Express, which had enraged some sadhus. Seers had strongly objected to the saffron attire of waiters on board the IRCTC-operated Ramayan Express, calling it an insult to Hinduism. If the dress code was not withdrawn, they threatened to stop the train in Delhi on December 12.

‘Our protest against waiters dressed in saffron serving refreshments and food on the Ramayan Express went out two days ago to the Union Railway Minister. It is an insult to Hindu religion and its seers to wear saffron apparel, as well as necklaces made out of sacred seeds’, said Avdeshpuri, former general secretary of Ujjain Akhada Parishad.

If the saffron dress code of the waiters is not changed, he said seers will stop the train at Delhi’s Safdarjung railway station. He said it was necessary to protect the Hindu religion. On November 7, the country’s first Ramayan circuit train set off on a 17-day journey from the Safdarjung railway station to 15 places associated with Lord Ram.

Covering a distance of more than 7,500 km, the train will take the pilgrims to places such as Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Nandigram, Janakpur, Chitrakoot, Sitamarhi, Nashik, Hampi and Rameshwaram. There are first-class restaurants, a library and shower cubicles on board the Ramayan Express.