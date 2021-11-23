You can be jailed if you forget your wife’s birthday in this country!!!

The only way to make sure society runs smoothly is to establish rules and laws. It gets interesting, however, when some countries formulate unique laws to fit their needs. A country, for instance, jails its citizens for forgetting their spouse’s birthday. You read that right! In the Polynesian area of the Pacific Ocean, there is a beautiful island called Samoa. If a husband accidentally forgets his wife’s birthday, he will be sentenced to jail.

According to Samoan law, if a husband forgets his wife’s birthday, it is considered a crime. It is very likely that the husband will have to answer some brutal questions if the wife complains to the police about this awful mistake. It is, however, not as terrifying as it might seem because the husband has made legal arrangements to rectify his mistake. Police warn the husband not to repeat forgetting his wife’s birthday after forgetting it for the first time. Whenever a person makes a mistake again and his luck fails him, the punishment is jail.

It is best for husbands in Samoa to keep their wives happy in order for them to avoid complaints from their wives if they end up forgetting their birthdays. For them, the best thing to do is remember to wish her a happy birthday and to get her some nice presents and dinner. Women don’t expect much more.