‘Section 144 in kitchens’: Congress takes a jibe at BJP after tomato prices hits century in South India

New Delhi: The Congress party took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre, after tomato prices shot up across the country and are being sold at over Rs 100 in many South Indian states. The tomato crops are being damaged due to heavy rains, which led to a shortage in its supply and thus in price hike.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said that the prices of commodities of daily use are sky-rocketing, due to which the public is suffering. ‘It appears as though there is Section 144 in the kitchen that you cannot keep more than four tomatoes or onions. We would not allow the collective attention of the country to be hijacked by this government by creating non-issues by hiding their failures’, Khera told the media.

Tomato prices have reached up to Rs 120 per kg in Kottayam , Rs 110 per kg in Ernakulam and have crossed Rs 100 in other major cities. The trend is similar in other South Indian states including Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. In Chennai, a kilogram of tomato was being sold at Rs 100, Rs 90 per kg in Puducherry, Rs 88 per kg in Bengaluru, Rs 91 per kg in Vijayawada and Rs 65 per kg in Hyderabad.

‘The tomato supply to Delhi from south India has been affected because of the rains. If rains continue in the coming days, the prices in the national capital might rise from the current level’, Ashok Kaushik, the president of the Azadpur Tomato Association explained.