Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid reappointed as Prime Minister of Kuwait

Kuwait City: Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid has been reappointed as the Prime Minister of Kuwait by an emiri order. The government had previously been locked in a standoff with opposition lawmakers who have insisted on questioning Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid Al Sabah in the elected parliament.

According to Al Arabia report, Al-Khalid submitted the resignation of his cabinet on November 8. Several opposition MPs had insisted on questioning the premier on various issues, including handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and corruption, but a motion passed in March had given him immunity from questioning until the end of 2022. Meanwhile, the government has started a dialogue with MPs to break the impasse, with the opposition demanding an amnesty pardoning dissidents and to be able to question Sheikh Sabah, who has been premier since late 2019.