TD Ramakrishnan, Ambikasuthan Mangad bags OV Vijayan memorial Literary Awards 2021

Palakkad: OV Vijayan Memorial Literary Awards 2021, instituted by OV Vijayan Smaraka Samithi, have been announced on Tuesday. T D Ramakrishnan’s novel ‘Mama Africa’ has bagged the award for the best novel, while ‘Chinnamundi’ written by Ambikasuthan Mangad won the best story award. The awards include a cash prize of Rs 25,000, a felicitation letter and a plaque.

Arjun Aravind, a native of Kozhikode Kakkodi has bagged the Yuva Katha Award for His story ‘Isaha Puranam’ was selected for the award that comprises a purse of Rs 10,000, a felicitation letter and a plaque. The story ‘Love Handles’ written by Kottayam native Dr Shalini will receive a consolation prize.

A jury panel including Asha Menon, T K Narayana Das, Dr C P Chithrabhanu, T K Sankaranarayanan, Dr P R Jayasheelan, Dr C Ganesh, Raghunathan Parali, Rajesh Menon and Mohandas Krishnapuram selected the winners.The awards will be distributed at an event to be held in December. Assembly Speaker M B Rajesh will chair the function and Minister for Culture Saji Cherian will present the awards, the Samithi members said.