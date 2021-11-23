Vicky Kaushal turns on ‘beast mode’; Fans amazed

Vicky Kaushal has won the hearts of millions of fans with his outstanding performances in films such as URI, Raazi, Sardar Udham, and others. He is well-known among Gen-Z not just for his acting abilities, but also for his commitment to fitness. The URI actor has been working out hard at the gym recently, and the results are visible in his social media posts. Vicky continued this trend on Tuesday by starting his morning with an ab workout.

He posted a video on his Instagram stories in which he was seen working out at the gym with his trainer. We could see the URI star keen to nail his abs workout in the video. While his trainer held on to his knees, he was seen dragging himself up and down. A Punjabi song by Sidhu Moose Wala was playing in the background. Vicky was dressed casually in a tee, shorts, and a cap.