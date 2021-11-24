60 tractors will head to Parliament on November 29: Rakesh Tikait

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said on Tuesday that up to 60 tractors will march to Parliament in the national capital on November 29 (to coincide with the start of the winter session of Parliament) to advocate for a legislative guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

‘The tractors will go through the roads, which have been opened by the government. We were accused of keeping the roads blocked. We did not block the road. Blocking the roads is not our movement. Perhaps, our movement is to talk to the government. We will straight go to the Parliament’, Tikait said.

The announcement comes only days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre will remove three unpopular agriculture regulations that sparked widespread farmer protests. The Union Cabinet is scheduled to take up the agricultural law repeal bill for approval today, and it will most likely be introduced in Parliament during the winter session.

Meanwhile, Tikait has declared that at least a thousand people would march to Parliament to protest the MSP bill and other concerns.

Also Read: President Kovind to begin two-day visit to Kanpur today

‘We are awaiting the government’s response on MSP. Moreover, the incidents that happened in the past one year, in which 750 farmers died, the government should take responsibility for that’, the BKU leader added.

Tractor rallies would also be held in state capitals far from Delhi, according to the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella organisation of farmer unions that has been at the forefront of the year-long protests.

‘Preparations are underway for marking November 26, 2021, on the completion of 12 long and continuous months of struggle by lakhs of farmers in India – Thousands of farmers are expected to come to the morcha sites on that day around Delhi’, SKM said, adding that the day will also be commemorated as a ‘partial triumph’ for the movement.

As per SKM, the Indian diaspora, as well as international farmers’ organisations, are planning ‘solidarity events’ throughout the world.

The winter session of Parliament will begin on November 29 and is slated to last until December 23.