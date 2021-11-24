Aamir Khan planning to get married again? Here’s the truth!

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, who have a nine-year-old son named Azad Rao Khan, startled the world when they announced their divorce earlier this year. They broke the news in a joint statement after 15 years of marriage, leaving their followers disappointed. Months after their split, rumours are circulating that the actor is preparing to marry for the third time.

According to recent rumours, the actor would announce his third marriage following the premiere of his upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha. The revelation caused quite a commotion on the internet, but the truth has now been revealed.

As per the most recent information, there is no truth to Aamir’s third wedding rumours. Following Aamir’s divorce with Kiran Rao, there was speculation that the actor’s rumoured romance with Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh was to blame. She was even mocked after Aamir and Kiran announced their mutually agreed-upon split. The actress, on the other hand, has repeatedly said that this assertion is false.

Aamir met Kiran on the sets of Lagaan in 2001. While Kiran was an assistant director, Aamir was the film’s lead star as well as producer. At that time, he was married to Reena Dutta who was also the executive producer of Lagaan.

During the process of legal separation from his first wife, Reena, Aamir fell in love with Kiran. After dating for several years, they finally exchanged wedding vows on December 28, 2005. Through surrogacy, they welcomed their son Azad in 2011.

Talking about Aamir’s wedding with Dutta, they tied the knot in 1986 and got divorced in 2002. They are parents to a son, Junaid Khan, and daughter, Iran Khan.

On the professional front, Aamir will next be seen in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, in which he will co-star with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The eagerly anticipated picture is an official version of Tom Hanks’ 1994 blockbuster Forrest Gump. It will be released on April 14 next year, clashing with Yash’s KGF 2.