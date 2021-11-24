Akali youth wing leader shoots himself to death

Kapurthala: The president of Student Organisation of India Rural, Amarjot Singh, allegedly shot himself to death on Wednesday. The 30-year-old Shiromani Akali Dal leader shot himself inside a car with his licensed revolver in Rajapur village near Kapurthala.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Surinder Singh stated that a primary investigation indicated family feud as the reason behind the suicide. He added that the police have registered a case and sent his body for post mortem examination, to the civil hospital.