Chinese photographer criticised over the picture of the luxury premium brand Christian Dior

Chinese customers took to social media to criticise Christian Dior, an international fashion brand. The brand received backlash over a photograph of an Asian woman in a traditional costume holding a Dior bag from an exhibit.

A local Chinese photographer took the snapshot. Local people took to the social media site to complain that it slandered Asian women and made Chinese consumers feel uneasy. Since the reaction, Dior has removed the photographs off from its social media sites.

Chen Man, the photographer, made a statement on the social media platform Weibo about the event. ‘I blame myself for my immaturity and ignorance’, she said, adding, ‘Dior, as always, respects the sentiments of the Chinese people’.

New work for French brand Dior, by Chinese photographer Chen Man, sparked controversy online in China.

Many Chinese netizens claiming it shows “beauty” under a “Western gaze”. pic.twitter.com/mI4e65l2ix — Tong Bingxue ??? (@tongbingxue) November 18, 2021

Furthermore, the luxury fashion house said that the work was a piece of art and not a mere advertisement.

Also Read: Reddit to shut down Dubsmash in Feb, integrate video tools with its own app

The company received outrage in 2019 after displaying a map of the country that omitted Taiwan. Dior isn’t the only high-end fashion house to be chastised. Dolce & Gabbana recently released footage showing a Chinese model struggling to eat food with chopsticks, which sparked outrage and resulted in a significant drop in sales.