‘Finally saw him’: DNA proves mother’s baby up for adoption is hers

Anupama, a 22-year-old mother from Kerala who has been fighting for a baby since he had gone missing over a month ago, was ecstatic after the DNA test result came back positive on Tuesday evening. In this case, the baby boy, who was given to adoptive parents from Andhra, will now be handed over to Anupama and Ajith – the biological parents. She is tremendously happy about this.

In fact, Anupama won the first battle last Sunday night when a four-member team assembled by the CWC returned with the ‘missing’ child from Andhra Pradesh. ‘I feel very very happy. I saw the baby for some time, but now I feel sad after leaving him. We are told by the authorities that the case is being preponed by two days as the court had earlier posted the case for November 30,’ said Anupama after seeing her baby for a brief while.

She accompanied her husband Ajith and spent about 20 minutes with the child. At the moment, the child is under the custody of the government of Kerala. Within an hour of seeing her baby, she learned the baby was hers through the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology. ‘We just can’t express our feelings. We are extremely happy and now we know that there are very few procedures before we can get our baby back,’ said Anupama. Soon, the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) called.

Anupama, who had been eagerly awaiting the results of the DNA test, now wants a CBI probe to dig deeper. ‘Yes, I am excited and am waiting to hear the DNA result. We have named our son Aiden Anu Ajith. We will now seek a CBI probe as we are now certain that truth will never come out if the Kerala Police probes this,’ said Anupama, who was protesting in front of Kerala State Council for Child Welfare (KSCCWC). She wants action taken against the Council officials as well as the CWC.

Read more: Taekwondo black belt awarded to Donald Trump despite ‘not participating’!

On Monday, DNA samples were taken from the couple and the child. Anupama was helped by a massive media blitz when the family court gave final approval for their adoption. Pinarayi Vijayan’s government directed KSCCWC and CWC to act immediately after the court halted all subsequent procedures for legalizing the adoption to the Andhra couple.

Anupama, the SFI activist and granddaughter of a former top CPI-M leader in the state capital, and her husband Ajith approached the state police chief and the CWC, but things didn’t move forward until they approached the media, and now all eyes are on when she will get her baby boy, and for that the family court will decide sooner rather than later.