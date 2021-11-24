Google News returns after 7 years in Spain

Leading tech companies such as Google and Facebook are facing a major crisis as governments in various countries tighten laws and regulations. Governments are even demanding money to keep the free services of tech companies in the country. Many countries have demanded that publishers pay for content included in Google News. Google News service was discontinued in Spain seven years ago for the same reason. However, Google is making a comeback in Spain after the amendment. The company has announced on its official blog that Google News will be available in a new form to readers in Spain in early 2022.

In 2014, Google News decided not to operate due to a new law requiring news to be paid for. The government had asked Google to pay for news from Spain since January 2015, according to Spain’s Intellectual Property Act.

Spain’s online copyright laws are currently being revised to comply with EU regulations. The US company has announced that Google News will return to Spain early next year once these steps are completed. At the time, the company told the Spanish government that it was only providing news and did not include company ads in the news. Google’s decision was that publishers and the government could not pay because they did not provide advertising.