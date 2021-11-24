Indian Navy to commission INS Vela submarine on Thursday

Mumbai: The Indian Navy is all set to commission it’s new Scorpene-class submarine, INS Vela on Thursday. The new submarine is built by Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL) Ltd in collaboration with Naval Group of France.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited has entered into a contract for construction and transfer of technology for a total of six Scorpene- class submarines of which INS Vela is the fourth .The remaining two submarines are scheduled to be commissioned by end of 2023.

Before Vela, MDL launched Kalvari, Khanderi, Karanj submarines.