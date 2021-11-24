India’s own 6G will be available by 2023; Union IT minister claims

Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnav has said that India is developing its own 6G technology, which will be launched by the end of 2023 or early 2024. The minister was speaking at a webinar hosted by The Indian Express Group. He said all the necessary approvals have been given to scientists and engineers trying to develop 6G technology in India.

The Minister said that software and hardware for 6G technology are being manufactured in the country and this could be extended not only to India but also to foreign countries. He also revealed that work on India’s own 5G is underway. He added that one of its core software is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2022. He said the auction of the 5G spectrum in India would take place in the second quarter of 2022. Trai has already submitted the reference for the 5G auction. The process will be completed in February-March next year. He said 100 per cent of FDI would be allocated to the telecom sector. Earlier it was 49 per cent.