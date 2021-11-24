Indonesia Open: PV Sindhu enters pre-quarterfinals

Jakarta: Ace Indian shuttle badminton player PV Sindhu entered the pre-quarterfinal of women’s singles at the Indonesia Open on Wednesday. The two-time Olympic medalist, Sindhu defeated Aya Ohori of Japan by 17-21, 21-17, 21-17 in 70 minutes.

Earlier in the day, the India’s mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and N Sikki Reddy lost to Kyohei Yamashita and Naru Shinoya of Japan by 21-12, 21-7. Later in the day, India’s Sai Praneeth B will face Toma Junior Popov of France and Kidambi Srikanth will face compatriot HS Prannoy.