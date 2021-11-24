Infinix all set to launch Inbook X1 laptop

The Infinix Inbook X1 laptop will be available in India soon, according to the company’s announcement on November 22. This will be the company’s second laptop, following the Inbook X1 Pro, which was released a few months ago. The laptop will have a lightweight design, a metal body, and Intel Core i3, Core i5, and Core i7 CPUs under the hood, according to the business. The laptop would be available in three colour versions on Flipkart.

The Infinix Inbook X1 laptop will weigh 1.48kg and measure 16.3mm, according to Infinix, and the company is promising an all-metal casing for the next laptop. According to the Flipkart microsite, the Inbook X1 would have an aircraft-grade aluminium finish. The laptop will also include a 55Whr battery which the company claims can play 13 hours of video on a single charge. Aurora Green, Noble Red, and Starfall Grey are the three colour options for the laptop.