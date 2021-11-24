IRCTC announces Shri Ramayana Yatra Train from Shri Ganganagar

Jaipur: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced Shri Ramayana Yatra special train from Shri Ganganagar in Rajasthan. The train will depart on September 25.

Passengers can board the train from Abohar, Malout, Bhatinda, Barnala, Patiala, Rajpura, Ambala Cantt, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Panipat, Delhi Cantt, Gurgaon, Rewari, Alwar, Jaipur, Agra Fort, Etawah and Kanpur.

The tour will end on December 11 and will cover Ayodhya, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Nasik, Hampi, Rameshwaram and other places related to the life of Lord Rama.

The price of the tour package is Rs 16,065 per person for travel by sleeper class. Travel by 3AC will cost Rs 26,775 per person. Passengers can book the package by visiting IRCTC official website.