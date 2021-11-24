Netizens in Delhi get their Airport! PM to launch the prestigious project on Nov 25

The Jewar International Airport, which will be inaugurated on November 25 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will assist citizens of the National Capital Region (NCR) and aid to relieve congestion at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Residents of East Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Meerut, and the surrounding west UP districts would benefit from the airport once it gets commissioned. The airport would also help to enhance tourism in Agra and Mathura, with an aim to receive more than a crore visitors and tourists per year.

‘The airport will be connected to the Delhi-Mumbai expressway near Ballabhgarh in Haryana. The entire population of Haryana, who live far away from the existing Airport in Delhi will be able to get direct air connectivity. This will open new windows for not only west UP but Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan also’, Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh said.

The airport will make travel easy for a big population that now lives between the National Capital Region and Jaipur’s international airport.

‘Since the proposed airport site is already connected via two major expressways — Eastern Peripheral and Yamuna Expressway– it’s very accessible for the entire population living near these expressways’, said Arun Veer Singh, CEO, Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida).