Noida International Airport will be the biggest in Asia; will create employment for over 1 lakh people: Scindia

New Delhi: Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday said that the upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar in Gautam Buddha Nagar will be the biggest in Asia. A day before the foundation stone laying ceremony, he also claimed that the airport will create employment for more than one lakh people.

‘Jewar airport will help in the development of the nation. It will be Asia’s biggest airport. It will also create employment opportunities for more than one lakh people. There were only two airports in Uttar Pradesh for the last 70 years but now Jewar airport will be the 10th airport to be built in the state in last seven years. Soon we will see 17 airports in the state. Previously, only 25 destinations were covered but now 80 destinations are covered’, Scindia said.

Also read: International flight services to be normalised by December: Civil Aviation Secretary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Noida International Airport on November 25. Spread over more than 1300 hectares of land, the airport is set to be the logistics gateway of northern India and will help establish Uttar Pradesh on the global logistics map. Planned at a strategic location, the airport will help decongest the Indira Gandhi International Airport and cater to the people of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Agra, Faridabad and neighbouring areas. It will also be India’s first net-zero emissions airport. It has earmarked dedicated land to be developed as a forest park using trees from the project site.