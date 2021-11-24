Oppo K9 smart Tv to launch next year

While OnePlus and Realme currently have TV offers in the Indian market, a reliable source claims that Oppo, their sibling company, will be joining the party shortly. According to 91Mobiles, there are rumours that the company’s K9 series will soon be available in the country.

The K9 TV family is now available in China, with sizes ranging from 55 to 75 inches and 60Hz LCD screens that support HDR10+ and HLG. They run on MediaTek’s ColorOS TV 2.0 software and are powered by MediaTek SoCs.

According to the article, the lineup will most likely be announced soon and the first units will enter the market in the first quarter of 2022. However, it is unclear whether all or some of the models would be offered in India.

The 65-inch Oppo Smart TV K9 costs CNY 3,999 (about Rs. 45,600), the 55-inch model costs CNY 2,799 (approximately Rs. 32,000), and the 43-inch model costs CNY 1,999. (roughly Rs. 22,800).