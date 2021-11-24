Oppo Reno 7 Pro teased to have a unique notification light

The Oppo Reno 7 series is slated to debut in China on November 25. The entire specifications of the Oppo Reno 7 and Oppo Reno 7 Pro were leaked online ahead of the launch, leaving very little to the imagination. Teasers for the Oppo Reno 7 series are still coming in, and the latest one confirms that the selfie cameras on the Oppo Reno 7 and Oppo Reno 7 Pro will use a Sony IMX709 sensor. The Pro variant will also include a unique pulsating light around the borders of the camera module for notifications, according to teasers. Each of the three models has also been spotted on TENAA.

Starting with the teasers, the Oppo Reno 7 and Oppo Reno 7 Pro will both have a Sony IMX709 selfie camera. It even included a video that demonstrated the sensor’s low-light capabilities. Apart from that, another teaser claims that the Oppo Reno 7 Pro’s camera module will have a pulsating light that will alert users to notifications. There’s no word on whether this feature will be exclusive to the Pro model or will be available to all models.