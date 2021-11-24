Reddit to shut down Dubsmash in Feb, integrate video tools with its own app

Reddit has shut down its TikTok-like platform, Dubsmash, barely a year after purchasing it for an unknown price to enhance its video production capabilities.

The standalone Dubsmash app will no longer be available for download after February 22, Reddit said as it updated its video tools with a new camera and editing options.

TikTok’s tremendous popularity with short-form videos has prompted other social media platforms to adopt the format, including Snap Inc’s Spotlight, Meta’s Instagram Reels, and Alphabet’s YouTube Shorts.

‘The Dubsmash team has been accelerating Reddit’s video, so parts of Reddit will feel familiar to Dubsmashers’, the company said in a blogpost.

Since the acquisition of Dubsmash, Reddit has witnessed a 70% increase in overall hours viewed, as well as a 33% increase in daily active video watchers.

Short videos, which the firm classifies as two seconds or less, have also seen a 50% increase in viewership quarter over quarter.