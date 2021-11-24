Rs 2 lakh robbed from Pune bank; Manager killed

Pune: The manager of a cooperative bank was murdered during robbery that took place in the Pune district of Maharashtra on Wednesday afternoon. The incident took place at Anant Bigar Sheti Sahkari Patsanshta at Tandali village around 1.50 PM, and the deceased has been identified as Rajendra Bhor.

‘Two persons, who were wearing helmets, entered the bank and opened fire before making away with some cash. Bhor, who was hit by bullets, was declared brought dead at a hospital’, an official of the Narayangaon police station said.

Also read: Three terrorists killed in Srinagar by the police

District Superintendent of Police Abhinav Deshmukh said that the robbers are estimated to have looted up to Rs 2 lakh in cash from the bank, and added that an investigation has been launched into the matter.