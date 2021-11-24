Spooky discovery! Right inside a school toilet

School is not just about studying but also about making new friends and having fun. Many people who have already finished school remember several amazing experiences from their school days. Yet, there are also times when fun takes a turn that shocks everyone. A student recently experienced something similar. While in the school restroom, he saw something that made his head spin.

Eduardo Melendez, who lives in Honduras, posted a video on Tik Tok that has gone viral. In the video, the student enters the bathroom and shows a cubicle next to the toilet. A small door was open and some concrete on the wall was missing. A shocking note was found as soon as the student opened the door.

The word ‘Enter’ was written on a piece of paper. The student was shocked to see what was inside the door. The tunnel was completely dark and empty. Social media users have also expressed their opinions on the matter. Viewers of the video speculated that the school might have previously been a jail, adding that it appears as though the inmates made tunnels to escape.

At the end of the video, the view inside the tunnel was quite frightening. Although there was nothing visible, many social media users found it frightening. Someone asked if they saw ‘a hand and sleeve close to enter’, while another user wrote that there is a hand under the enter sign.