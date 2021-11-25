Actor Tovino meets Salman Khan, says ‘It amuses me how you stay grounded’

Mollywood star Tovino Thomas met Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and said that he was amused by the actor’s humility. Sharing a picture of himself with Salman during their encounter, Tovino stated that Salman’s excellent body has always been an inspiration, but now his humility is as well.

‘Been an inspiration when it comes to building a commendable physique even before I started out my film career. But what amused me, meeting you Sir, is how you stay grounded, in spite of being one of India’s biggest superstars. So you are an inspiration when it comes to Humility as well, for me now. Extremely happy in having spent some quality time with you Sir! @beingsalmankhan. Big thanks to @drshajir, in making this meeting possible’, he wrote.

Click here to view the Instagram post

On the professional front, Tovino is now awaiting the release of Minnal Murali, his forthcoming Malayalam film. The film directed by Basil Joseph will have its international premiere on Netflix on December 24.

Minnal Murali’s recently released trailer depicts how an average man, Murali, gains superhuman abilities after being hit by lightning. It demonstrates that he is the world’s quickest man. The trailers suggest that the film will be a laugh-out-loud action-comedy.

Also Read: Salman Khan shares endearing family pic to wish father Salim Khan on his 86th birthday

Minnal Murali will be available on Netflix in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and English, and will star Guru Somasundaram, Harisree Ashokan, and Aju Varghese.

Tovino recently appeared in Dulquer Salmaan’s Kurup in a key cameo role. Dulquer took to his Instagram handle after the film’s release to thank Tovino for generously accepting the opportunity to play the cameo.