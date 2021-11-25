Four-lane Jammu-Srinagar highway by 2023, says Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, said on Wednesday that the four-lane national highway (NH-44) between Jammu and Srinagar will be commissioned by December 2023. After laying the foundation stone for almost two dozen highway projects worth Rs 11,721 crore in J&K, he addressed a rally in Doda.

He said: ‘I assure you this work will be completed in two years and you will be able to reach Srinagar from Jammu in four hours’.

According to the minister, almost 85% of the construction on the 95-kilometre-long NH44 route between Jammu, Udhapur, and Nashri has been finished. Gadkari stated that the 60-kilometre road between Nashri and Banihal in the Ramban district will be finished by December 7, 2023.