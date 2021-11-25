Honor 60 series all set to launch on December 1

Honor published a teaser featuring the launch of the Honor 60 series. As per the teaser, Honor 60 series smartphones will be released on December 1 in China. Honor 60, 60 Pro, and 60 SE are rumoured to be the three variants in the forthcoming smartphone series. The company has also released a promotional flyer that just displays the back panel of the vanilla Honor 60 smartphone, as well as a video that reveals the full device.

Honor posted a promotional poster for Honor 60 on Weibo earlier this week. The smartphone is held by Chinese actor Gong Jun on the poster. The ad also confirms that the model’s marketing name will be Honor 60 5G. In addition, like its predecessor, the Honor 60’s rear cameras are contained in a twin-pod module. A gradient Blue finish with starry sky motifs is also featured on the future smartphone.

In addition, another promotional video on Weibo reveals the Honor 60 5G smartphone in its entirety. The Honor 60 is revealed to have a twin-pod module for its back cameras, as previously announced. In the camera module, there appears to be a little sensor sandwiched between the two pods, with the LED flash situated outside. The smartphone is seen with rounded edges on all four corners and a curved display on the front. Apart from that, there is currently no information on the next smartphone series.