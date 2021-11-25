India gets elected as a member of UNESCO World Heritage Committee

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informed on Thursday that India has been elected as a member of the United Nations World Heritage Committee for the term of four years, commencing from the current year.

‘Good day for Indian diplomacy. Elected to the @UNESCO World Heritage Committee for 2021-25’, Minister tweeted. The ministry also informed that Interpol on Thursday elected the Indian candidate Praveen Sinha who is Special Director of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), as the Delegate for Asia in its Executive Committee.

UNESCO, in its official website said that the Committee is responsible for the implementation of the World Heritage Convention. It also decides the use of the World Heritage Fund and allocates financial assistance upon requests from States Parties.