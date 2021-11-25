Nokia reportedly working on 4 new phones; Renders leaked

HMD Global, the Nokia brand licensee, is apparently preparing to unveil a slew of new devices. Official-looking renders of the four new Nokia devices, which are yet to be unveiled, have leaked online, displaying the design and a few specifications. The photos also give a hint at the camera module designs. At this time, no information about the phones’ names are available. The model numbers for the rumoured Nokia phones are N151DL, N150DL, N1530DL, and N152DL. According to the renders, the Nokia N152DL appears to be the most expensive of the four new smartphones.

Ev (@evleaks), a well-known tipster, released the new Nokia phone renders. The handsets are identified by their model names, which are N151DL, N150DL, N1530DL, and N152DL.

The Nokia N150DL has a waterdrop-style notch on the display for the selfie camera, a black rear panel, and a 3.5mm audio port. The rear camera module is also seen in the renders.

The design of the Nokia phone with model number N150DL has changed slightly in renderings. A waterdrop-style notch display and a triple back camera setup are suggested by the leak. The back cameras are positioned in the upper right corner, together with the LED flash. The models also show a fingerprint sensor on the phone’s side, a 3.5mm headphone port, and one microphone on the top. The phone’s bottom features a USB Type-C port, a microphone, and a loudspeaker.

The N1530DL appears to have a design similar to the Nokia C1 2nd Edition, with a camera module in the centre of the back. Because there is only one camera, it might be considered an entry-level phone.

Out of the four phones, the Nokia N152DL is likely to be the most expensive. A waterdrop-style display notch, a fingerprint sensor, and a Google Assistant button are all spotted on the handset, which has a metallic frame. The rumoured Nokia phone is also expected to include triple rear cameras.