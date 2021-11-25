PM Modi lays foundation stone of Asia’s biggest airport in Noida

PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Noida International Airport in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday. At the project site, PM Modi was joined by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia.

While speaking to the crowd, PM Modi stated that the Noida International Airport will help residents of Delhi-NCR and western Uttar Pradesh. ‘Many congratulations to all of you, all the people of the country, brothers and sisters of Uttar Pradesh on Noida International Airport. It will benefit crores of people of Delhi-NCR and Western Uttar Pradesh’, he added.

The Prime Minister went on to say that everyone will get benefit from it, whether they are poor or middle-class farmers or traders, labourers or entrepreneurs. He added that the airport will become a paradigm of connectedness, with access to all modes of transit.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of Noida International Airport, Jewar in Gautam Buddh Nagar

According to Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia, more than 1 lakh people would be employed at the Noida International Airport. The Union Minister further stated that Uttar Pradesh will soon have 17 airports and Jewar will be connected to Delhi by road, metro and bus.

The airport, which would be the second international airport in the Delhi-National Capital Region, is slated to open in September 2024 with a capacity of 1.2 million passengers per year. Zurich Airport International AG will construct the airport, which will spread across 1,330 acres of land.