Redmi Note 11 4G launched with MediaTek Helio G88 SoC

The Redmi Note 11 4G is the most recent addition to the Redmi Note 11 series, which includes the Redmi Note 11 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G. The new Redmi Note phone is a refined version of the Redmi 10 and Redmi 10 Prime, the latter of which was released in India in September. The Redmi Note 11 4G has a 90Hz display and triple cameras at the back. It also features an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 processor with up to 6GB of RAM.

The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage edition of the Redmi Note 11 4G costs CNY 999 (approximately Rs. 11,700). A 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version is also available for CNY 1,099 on the phone (roughly Rs. 12,800). Both Redmi Note 11 4G variants will be available in China starting December 1 in three colour options: Dreamy Clear Sky, Mysterious Blackland, and Time Monologue.

The Redmi Note 11 4G will not be available in any other country than China, according to the company. However, it is possible that it may be released in other areas as well, under the name Redmi 10 (2022), which was recently rumoured to be in the works.

The Redmi Note 11 5G series was unveiled in China late last month, with the base edition of the normal Redmi Note 11 5G costing CNY 1,199 (approximately Rs. 14,000). On the other hand, the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ start at CNY 1,599 (approximately Rs. 18,700) and CNY 1,899, respectively (roughly Rs. 22,200).

The Redmi Note 11 4G has a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate, and it runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top. The display also has a touch sampling rate of 180Hz and a 1500:1 contrast ratio. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC and up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It has a triple back camera system with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an f/1.8 lens, as well as an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. This is in contrast to the Redmi 10 and Redmi 10 Prime, which both included a quad-camera configuration with an additional 2-megapixel depth sensor.