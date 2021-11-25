Salman Khan shares endearing family pic to wish father Salim Khan on his 86th birthday

Salman Khan recently took to his Instagram handle to post a lovely family portrait on the occasion of his father’s 86th birthday. The photo went viral on social media almost immediately after it was posted.

In the picture, Salman Khan’s father Salim can be seen seated opposite Arbaaz Khan. Meanwhile, while the camera records them together, Sohail, Arpita, Helen, and a few more family members can be seen with contagious smiles. Though, the highlight of the snapshot is Salman’s adorable moment with his niece, who appears to have pulled the superstar’s ears shortly before the photo was taken. Adding the picture, Salman Khan added a simple caption for his father, ‘Happy bday dad’.

As soon as the post was shared, fans and followers flocked down to the comment section and showered the actor with love. One wrote: ‘Happy Birthday legendary Salim Ji’, while another commented, ‘Mashallah bahut khubsurat Salman Ji’.

On the professional front, Salman Khan recently returned to India after finishing one of the ‘Tiger 3’ shooting dates with Katrina Kaif. According to sources, the movie would be shot in five different countries, including Turkey and Austria. The plot of the film is yet to be revealed, but it is certain that the franchise will provide another high-octane thriller featuring Salman Khan’s covert escapades.