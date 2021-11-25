Vivo V23 E launched ! And with an array of exciting camera features ;

Vivo has officially unveiled its new handset, V23E in Vietnam. The Vivo V23E is a modified version of the previously introduced Vivo V21E.

The Vivo V23E5G handset is only available in the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is priced at 8,490,000 Vietnamese dongs (approximately Rs. 28,000) in Thailand. The smartphone will be available in two colour options, Dawn Melodies and Moonlight Dance.

The Vivo V23E5G runs on Android 11 based UI Fundouch OS 12. It has a 6.44-inch Full HD + AMOLED display with a 90.37% screen-to-body aspect ratio and 60Hz refresh rate. The camera setup includes a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultraviolet shooter and a 2-megapixel sensor for macro shots.

The selfie camera includes autofocus and Eye AF. This will allow the user to stay focused while taking the photo. This feature allows the camera to track the user’s eyes. The selfie camera also features multi-frame noise reduction, AI Extreme Night Mode, Bokeh Mode, Face Restoration, AI Steady Face Video and Dual View Video.

The Vivo V23E is powered by a MediaTek Dimension 810 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone comes with 4GB of expandable RAM. 128GB UFS 2.1 storage can be expanded via microSD.

The battery is 4,050 mAh with a 44W fast charging capacity that can charge up to 69 per cent in 30 minutes. The main connectivity options are USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, dual SIM slots (Nano) and dual Wi-Fi support. It also has an in-display fingerprint sensor.