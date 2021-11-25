‘Welcoming the biggest joy’: Bhuvi and Nupur blessed with a baby girl

Senior Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and his wife Nupur Nagar have been blessed with a baby girl on Wednesday. The player shared this news on social media. The 31-year-old bowler posted a video of the newborn’s gender and penned the caption- ‘Today we welcome the biggest joy of our lives. 24.11.2021’.

Today we welcome the biggest joy of our lives. 24.11.2021 pic.twitter.com/VlvcyjFEmW — Bhuvneshwar Kumar (@BhuviOfficial) November 24, 2021

Bhuvaneshwar and Nupur reside in Noida and celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on 23rd November.

The cricket fratenity have extended their wishes to the couple on their new parenting journey. Suresh Raina wrote, ‘Congratulations brother’, while retweeting the post. Sachin Tendulkar also shared his wishes and congratulated the couple, and wrote ‘My best wishes for this exciting journey of parenthood’.

