Beach Day! Rare deep-sea monster sighted in US beach; pic goes viral

Only a fraction of the millions of items that wash ashore on beaches throughout the world every day leave people speechless. Rare deep-sea creatures that make their way to shorelines are the ones that people are perplexed by.

A witness sighted one of these creatures, called the ‘deep-sea monster,’ near Black’s Beach in Torrey Pines, San Diego. According to reports, Jay Beiler was walking on the beach on the evening of November 13 when he stumbled across a scary-looking fish. Beiler mistook the creature for a jellyfish when he saw it from afar. But as he came closer, he realized it was something quite different, something he did never seen before.

He took three images of the monster before leaving the shore. When he shared his images, it was discovered that the species was a Pacific Footballfish.

Footballfish, scientifically known as Himantolophidae, may be found in depths ranging from 3,000 to 4,000 feet. They are typically found in the tropical and subtropical seas of Atlantic, Indian and Pacific Ocean. Johan Reinhardt, a zoology professor, was the first to discover the fish in 1837.

Beiler’s photos depict the creature’s knife-sharp fangs, side spikes, and a projectile erupting from its forehead. The channel learned its actual identity after sending photographs of the critter to specialists at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

‘This is one of the larger species of anglerfish, and it’s only been seen a few times here in California, but it’s found throughout the Pacific Ocean’, said Ben Frable, the collection manager of the marine vertebrate collection at Scripps.