Country makes negative Covid test result mandatory for entry

Lisbon: Portugal has revised entry rules. The country has made a negative Covid-19 test result mandatory for entry. Fully vaccinated passengers must also submit the test result.

The authorities also reimposed some restrictions to contain the spread of the Covid-19 infection. As per the new rules, even fully vaccinated people must present a negative Covid-19 test result to enter nightclubs, bars, large events and care homes.

Portugal has the highest vaccination rate in the world. Around 87% of Portugal’s population of just over 10 million is fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, 3,773 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the country on Wednesday and 3150 cases on Thursday.