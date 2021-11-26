Dalit family of 4 brutally murdered in UP; Teen gang-raped

Lucknow: Four members of a Scheduled Caste family were found murdered at their home on Thursday morning in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Relatives of the family have claimed that the girl could have been gang-raped before her death. They accused a neighbouring family, which belongs to the so-called ‘upper caste’, of the crime.

The bodies of a 50-year-old man, his 45-year-old wife, a 16-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy were found at their home yesterday morning. Police have registered an FIR with charges including gang rape and murder against 11 suspects, and eight of them have been arrested so far. He added that there were grievous injuries on the bodies, and may have been attacked with a sharp weapon. The girl’s body was found in a room inside the house, while the other three bodies were found together in the courtyard. The Prayagraj police chief told the media some people had been taken into custody for questioning.

A member of the extended family told the media of a land dispute with the ‘upper caste’ family that had been going on since 2019, and alleged that the victims had been assaulted by that family in September. The police, however, were trying to force a compromise, the family member alleged. ‘On September 21 the family was beaten up but an FIR was filed only after a week, and then a counter FIR was filed against the aggrieved family too, though they were the ones who got beaten up’, the family member added. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has landed in Prayagraj today and is expected to meet the family of the deceased.